Life Cycle of Stars PowerPoint: This lesson engages students by incorporating videos, high resolution pictures, and easy to understand explanations on the life cycle of stars.

This lesson contains 19 slides and should run a full class period or two to teach, and contains the following Slide Titles:

♦ The Life Cycle of Stars (Title Slide)
♦ Diagram of the Life Cycle of Stars
♦ Diagram of Small & Medium Mass Stars
♦ Life Cycle of Stars vs. Life Cycle of Humans
♦ Interstellar Cloud (with video)
♦ Protostar Formation (with video)
♦ Star Formation (with video)
♦ Red Giant Formation (with video)
♦ Planetary Nebula Animation
♦ Planetary Nebula: The Death of a Star (with 2 videos)
♦ White Dwarf: The Dead Star's Remains (with video)
♦ Diagram of Life Cycle of Massive Stars
♦ Large Star Formation
♦ Red Supergiant Formation (with video)
♦ Supernova Animation
♦ Supernova: The Death of a Red Supergiant (with 2 videos)
♦ Neutron Star: Death of Massive Stars (with 2 videos)
♦ Black Holes: Death of Super-massive Stars (with 2 videos)
♦ Diagram of the Life Cycle of Stars

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • Cover-Page.jpg
  • Interstellar-Cloud.jpg
  • Neutron-Star.jpg
  • Worksheets.jpg
  • Life-Cycle-of-Stars.zip

About this resource

Info

Created: Aug 23, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 87 KB

Cover-Page

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 105 KB

Interstellar-Cloud

Clip Art/Fonts/Graphics

jpg, 113 KB

Neutron-Star

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades