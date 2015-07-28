Problem Based Instruction. A comprehensive look at the life of King David in many parts. This is a huge power point presentation. Most slides have many animations with multiple choice Q/A. Each click of the remote can offer the teacher a discussion, even an argument, Q/A, and lecture.

Free

DownloadSave for later
  • Y1.ppt
  • Y2 46-53 for share.ppt
  • Y3 54-62 to share.ppt
  • Y4 63-71 to share.ppt
  • Y5 72-80 to share.ppt

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 28, 2015

Updated: Aug 19, 2015

Room Visuals

ppt, 8 MB

Y1

Room Visuals

ppt, 11 MB

Y2 46-53 for share

Room Visuals

ppt, 12 MB

Y3 54-62 to share

Report a problem

Categories & Grades