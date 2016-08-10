A DBQ activity uses primary sources. Sources can include diaries,posters, music, news articles from the time, anything written by those who participated in or witnessed an event in history. Students review the given documents and use many cognitive skills in processing what they see and read. After gathering information using the documents, students develop an essay answering a question, in this case, “Describe Life on the Homefront During World War 2”, citing several of the documents reviewed.
A teacher page includes the Key and suggestions for a rubric to grade the DBQ.
If a teacher wishes to use the activity as a web quest, suggestions are also given.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 10, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
Women Trailblazers: Aida de Acosta(First Woman to Pilot a Powered Aircraft)
- (0)
- $3.00
The 2018 Global Games: Everything has a History, even Football(Soccer)!
- (0)
- $3.50
State of the Union Address( A History-Webquest)
- (0)
- $3.75
Popular paid resources
3D Sculptris Guides Bundle - Basics, Dinosaurs, Pirates, Egyptians and Greeks.
- 5 Resources
- $16.90
KS2/3 ICT - Powerpoint using Shapes to Create a Image
- (0)
- $2.82
The Famous Games of Ancient Greece: A Bundle
- 4 Resources
- $10.00
New resources
Primary Computing Lesson celebrating Ada Lovelace
- (1)
- FREE
Perilous Pirates
- (1)
- $2.82
Global ID KS3
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
Enigma Machine Fact Sheet for Primary Pupils
- (0)
- FREE
ICT: Glogster one lesson activity "WHO AM I" for 11-16 yr olds
- (0)
- FREE
GUIDE Create a 3D Ancient Egyptian Death Mask - Sculptris
- (0)
- $5.63