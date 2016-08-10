A DBQ activity uses primary sources. Sources can include diaries,posters, music, news articles from the time, anything written by those who participated in or witnessed an event in history. Students review the given documents and use many cognitive skills in processing what they see and read. After gathering information using the documents, students develop an essay answering a question, in this case, “Describe Life on the Homefront During World War 2”, citing several of the documents reviewed.



A teacher page includes the Key and suggestions for a rubric to grade the DBQ.



If a teacher wishes to use the activity as a web quest, suggestions are also given.