Ask the Experts #15

-What is preventing light from going faster than 300 000 km/s?

-If photon has rest mass = 0 , then why does black hole pull it in?

-When black holes absorb matter, the matter's velocity accelerates into the black hole because of stronger and stronger gravity. But how about light? The speed of light is the limit, so what happens then?

Created: Dec 5, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

