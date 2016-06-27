Linear Equations: Mixed Practice and Review Math Detective Activity is an engaging way to practice and review simple linear equations. This is a great activity for students to review different ways to write and solve linear equations including from points, graphs, word problems, and more. Students follow clues using linear equations all to solve a mystery. These problems practice common core concept: 8.EE.C.7.b. and HSA.CED.A.1. The math detective is one of my students' favorite ways to practice and review concepts.

This activity works well with Linear Equations: Introduction to Linear Equations Notes and Card Sort for INBs and Write a Linear Equation from a Table Notes and Practice (8.F.A.2.)

If you like the math detectives, find more math detective, quests and adventures here.

This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.

