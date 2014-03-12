Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 54 times
Viewed 231 times
This video looks at linking images and expressions in algebra. Notice how the use of materials alongside the writing of the symbols allows the pupils to discuss the structure of the mathematics. Notice how the teacher encourages the pupils to make up their own examples which results in examples that don’t work as well as ones that do.
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 54 times
Viewed 231 times
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 12, 2014
Other resources by this author
ncetm
Expressing missing number problems algebraically
This video looks at expressing missing number problems algebraically. Pupils should be introduced to the use of symbols and letters to represent va...
- (3)
- FREE
ncetm
The commutative law for multiplication
This video looks at the commutative law for multiplication. Sam does this through the image of an array.
- (2)
- FREE
ncetm
Introducing the bar model for multiplication
This video looks at the introduction of the bar model for multiplication. The bar model can be a useful shared way of structuring multiplication pr...
- (6)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
TES PICKS
Miss-Becky
Coordinate Battleships Game (Differentiated)
A self-contained game to be played in pairs. Use to revise reading coordinates on a grid. Best played once coordinates have already been introduced...
- (79)
- $4.93
TES PICKS
ambowers2
2017 KS2 SATs Revision Ultimate 3-in-1 Maths Organiser
2018 VERSION NOW AVAILABLE HERE! (copy and paste link) https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/new-2018-ks2-sats-revision-ultimate-3-in-1-maths-organ...
- (23)
- $23.95
kmbheck
Transformation of graphs
Recommended by TES Panel. An investigation which allows the learners to find the rules for transformations plus some example questions. PLEASE REVI...
- (21)
- $1.41
New resources
brodieburton
Factorising, Completing the Square, Quadratic Formula Card Sort
My once a year card sort! These are written already in order so either: a) Cut them out yourself (groan) OR b) Just give them to the kids and get t...
- (1)
- FREE
whistleandsums
KS3 KS4 Christmas Theme Maths relay
Inspired by aap03102 and his excellent relays https://www.tes.com/teaching-resource/maths-relay-races-problem-solving-puzzles-6064073 I created thi...
- (1)
- FREE
brodieburton
Exit Ticket - Simplifying and Substitution
I give this to the students (printed in A4 or A5 depending on how much room they need) at the end of the lesson to assess an overview of the lesson...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
biggles1230
Rainforest theme Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems
Rainforest Themed Mixed Topic Primary Maths Word Problems. 31 slide Powerpoint including 30 extended response word problems, which include the foll...
- (0)
- $4.23
Maths4Everyone
SSDD Maths Revision Questions (Set 1)
Four quick starters (or plenaries) to help revision for GCSE. All questions within a set have similar starting information, but ask different thing...
- (5)
- FREE
awrigley
Mathonym generator
Mathonyms are a great way of ‘writing your name in maths’. Here is a link to the mathonym generator that I developed along with one of my students ...
- (0)
- FREE