This video looks at linking images and expressions in algebra. Notice how the use of materials alongside the writing of the symbols allows the pupils to discuss the structure of the mathematics. Notice how the teacher encourages the pupils to make up their own examples which results in examples that don’t work as well as ones that do.

Created: Mar 12, 2014

Algebra 3.3

