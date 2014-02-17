Saturn's Teeny Lion Cubs, Part One

In this video by the Zoological Society of London we take a look at this exquisite footage of 14 day old lion cubs in their private and secluded den with mum Saturn at ZSL Whipsnade Zoo. We stumbled across this footage taken 2 years ago just the other day and couldn&'t wait to show you. Tune in later for more spectacular beautiful and rare clips.