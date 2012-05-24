Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 226 times
Viewed 519 times
This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub files can be read on other e-book readers, and Zip files can be downloaded and read on your computer.
Courtesy of Project Gutenberg: www.gutenberg.org
Free
(no rating)0 customer reviews
Downloaded 226 times
Viewed 519 times
About this resource
Info
Created: May 24, 2012
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
Other resources by this author
ProjectGutenberg
The Jungle Book by Rudyard Kipling
This e-book text has been shared by Project Gutenberg www.gutenberg.org This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mob...
- (1)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling
Just So Stories by Rudyard Kipling. This free downloadable e-book can be read on your computer or e-reader. Mobi files can be read on Kindles, Epub...
- (2)
- FREE
ProjectGutenberg
The Origin of Species by Charles Darwin
The Origin of Species by means of Natural Selection, 6th Edition by Charles Darwin. The most definitive work done by Darwin on evolution and natura...
- (1)
- FREE
Popular paid resources
BUNDLE
MrEarlyYears
Outdoor Learning Forest School Complete Set of Activities
6 Lesson Plans/Activities including Art with Natural Resources, Bug Hunt, Building a Bug Hotel, An Introduction to Fire, Cooking on an Open Fire, a...
- 8 Resources
- $7.04
Zoecochrane3
Oi Frog Story Map
This pictorial story map can be used to support the learning and retelling of the popular story book ‘Oi Frog’. It is the first part of the story, ...
- (0)
- $2.82
helenmchapman
Jack and Giant Writing Frames
Writing frames of Jack and the Beanstalk and the Giant EYFS or KS1
- (0)
- $2.82
New resources
robbyn
Dear Father Christmas story resource pack- letter writing, activities, games
Dear Father Christmas A delightful story for Christmas about the letters from a little girl to Father Christmas and the replies from him. The pack ...
- (1)
- $4.23
LauraRoyle01
One Snowy Night English plan (Reception)
A weekly plan to introduce and familiarise children with the story, 'One Snowy Night'.
- (1)
- FREE
hernigian
Story Sequence - Cut and Paste - Halloween FREEBIE (2 Little Stories)
I thought of making this new product for you to work at Halloween time. You will find 2 different little stories: 1. The Unlucky witch 2. The Monst...
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
vlrynn
Drawing Facial Expressions Spring-Themed Mini-Book
Students practice drawing facial expressions with this Spring-themed feelings mini-book, an activity designed to give students practice reading and...
- (0)
- $3.00
vlrynn
Drawing Facial Expressions Halloween Mini-Book
Drawing Facial Expressions, Halloween-Themed Feelings And Emotions Mini-Book. This activity was designed to give students practice reading feeling ...
- (0)
- $3.00
vlrynn
Drawing Facial Expressions, Winter-Themed Mini-Book
Students practice Drawing Facial Expressions with this Winter-Themed, Feelings Mini-Book, an activity designed to give students practice reading an...
- (0)
- $3.00