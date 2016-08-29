This is a pack of 12 cards featuring different Living and Non-Living things. Simply print, laminate, cut, and hide around the room. Students must walk around with their papers, and write the name of each thing they find, then determine if they are Living or Non-Living. This pack includes:
12 Living and Non-Living cards
1 recording sheet for lower-level students (they must just right either the name of the thing, OR if it is Living/Non-Living
1 recording sheet for on-level and above-level students (they must write the name of the thing, and circle if it is Living or Non-Living)
