This Locomotor Movement Display Banner package has been uniquely developed as a valuable and attractive visual aid when implementing locomotor movement as a component in your physical education classes. The banners include the following movements:

1. Walk, 2. Run, 3. Jump, 4. Hop 5. Gallop, 6. Skip, 7. Slide Step, 8. Crab Walk, and 9. Leap.



The problem with display boards and banners in a gym is that they are often too small so the students, teachers, and visitors cannot read the information posted rendering it inadequate for its prime purpose. The Locomotor Movement Display Banners are designed to cover a large space on your gym wall or hallway leading in to your gym. Your students, administrators, colleagues and parents know that you are serious about teaching important movement components in your physical education classes.



Each individual Locomotor Movement Display Banner is made up of 8 connecting 8 ½” by 11” sheets making a large vertical banner. Nine large vertical banners (walk, run, gallop, hop, jump, skip, slide step, leap, and crab walk) and 1 “Locomotor Movement” title banner make up the entire display board (80 sheets in all). Each Locomotor Banner is made up of the following components: 1. Title of the locomotor movement (i.e. HOP), 2. Cues for movement, 3. Games/Activities that the movements can be used in, and 4. Colorful graphics that match the movement. The Locomotor Display Banners are colorful but have a white background as to not use up too much ink when you print.



NEW- I have recently added a folder of "Non-Segregated" JPEG images of the banners for those that have a school poster maker or are willing to pay a company like Office Depot to print out poster-sized replications of the images. This alternate method for producing the large banners saves time but may not have the same quality as printing out the individual PDF 8 1/2 by 11 inch sheets on a color printer and constructing the banner by hand.



The Locomotor Movement wording and cues used in this display are helpful as a reference for you as a teacher and can be highlighted during your PE lessons. Each of the Locomotor Movement Display Banners and the title banner are meant to be laminated and can be use for many, many years. The banners are attention-grabbing and can be utilized as an effective teaching tool during your lessons.