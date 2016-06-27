Logarithms: Expand and Condense matching task cards is a great way to practice and assess students’ ability to expand and condense logarithmic expressions. Skip the worksheet...but still get the practice. One set of cards expressions to condense or expand. The other set of cards has solutions to match. These questions review common core concept: HSF.LE.A.1.
Multiple ways to use:
- Set up at a math-center with other logarithm activities
- Host a logarithm scavenger hunt
- Play a whole class game of logarithm matching
- Play the classic game of concentration using logarithm cards.
A great addition to your Algebra II review and practice and for differentiation. Intermix with other logarithm activities for a deeper understanding.
Included in this ready to use set of cards:
- Teacher directions for multiple ways to use
- 12 problem cards and 12 matching solution cards
- A student answer sheet
- A complete answer key
