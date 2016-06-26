Logarithms: Notes and Practice to Introduce Logarithms is a set of step-by-step directions for interactive notebooks on logarithms including what are logarithms, logarithms and exponents, logarithms in base 10 and natural logarithms. Students cut out and glue the pages into a notebook and then use the guided notes to learn about logarithms. Students practice their understanding of logarithms through practice problems included in this guide. These notebook pages focus on part of common core standard: HSF.LE.A.4.
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
