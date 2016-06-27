￼Logic Puzzles: May Logic Puzzles is a set of 4 May-themed logic problems great for bell-ringers, time-fillers, and challenge. Great for your middle school math and secondary math students. Keep even your brightest students challenged.
Included in this guide
- 4 May-themed logic problems of medium level
- Answer Key
- Great for math centers, time fillers, or bell-ringers.
- Note: the logic puzzles may require more than one review of the clues.
