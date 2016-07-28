I do this in project with small groups in German 4 after viewing the film Lola Rennt. It's a great movie and is a natural time to ask students to push their language skills and become stars themselves and have the create their own version of Lola's fate!

Includes a Power Point with an introduction, directions, project guidelines and grading rubric.

$2.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • LolaRenntFilmProjectGerman.pptx

About this resource

Info

Created: Jul 28, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Project/Activity

pptx, 564 KB

LolaRenntFilmProjectGerman

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Get this resource as part of a bundle and save up to 50%

Bundle

Upper Level German Activities

$20.00

Categories & Grades