In this video by the Zoological Society of London we watch as zookeepers at the world famous Zoo carry out their annual headcount. With over 16,000 different creatures calling the Zoo home including over 10,000 invertebrates, 4,700 fish and 100 reptiles, zookeepers are set for quite a challenge.

