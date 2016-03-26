Grammar and punctuation help sheet. Lonely hearts adverts make fun and memorable definitions for each of the punctuation marks and their uses. Covers: full stop, comma, semi-colon, colon, question mark, exclamation mark, apostrophe and quotation marks. Children could make up their own for remaining punctuation e.g. brackets, dashes, ellipsis.

