Cooperation among nations in a crowded world
Professor Lord Robert May (University of Oxford, UK)
Summary: Arguably the central unsolved problem in evolutionary biology from Darwins time to ours is how cooperative behaviour appeared, and has been maintained, in complex human societies. But still-increasing numbers of humans, each with an increasing ecological footprint, create problems that must be addressed cooperatively. I will sketch some of the paradoxes inherent in this problem.
Created: Dec 6, 2013
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
