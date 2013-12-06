Cooperation among nations in a crowded world Professor Lord Robert May (University of Oxford, UK)
Summary: Arguably the central unsolved problem in evolutionary biology from Darwins time to ours is how cooperative behaviour appeared, and has been maintained, in complex human societies. But still-increasing numbers of humans, each with an increasing ecological footprint, create problems that must be addressed cooperatively. I will sketch some of the paradoxes inherent in this problem.

