In this interactive, experience-based entrepreneurship exercise students learn basic economic principles related to trade. The purpose of this activity, developed by Allen Distinguished Educator Jodie Woodruff, is to highlight the assumed self-interest in trade, and potential benefits of mutual gain.

SUBJECTS:

• Economics—specifically exchange of goods
• Free Trade and Enterprise—what are the benefits and pitfalls

OUTCOMES:

Students will:
• Understand basic economic principles. 
• Understand motivations and reasons behind trade. 
• Discuss concepts of free enterprise and free trade.
• Understand different economic paradigms and their effects on trade.
• Understand voluntary trade occurs only when all participating parties expect to gain.

ACADEMIC STANDARDS:

• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.9-10.1
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.9-10.1.C
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.9-10.1
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.9-10.6
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.11-12.1
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.11-12.1
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.11-12.6

