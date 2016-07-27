Free
In this interactive, experience-based entrepreneurship exercise students learn basic economic principles related to trade. The purpose of this activity, developed by Allen Distinguished Educator Jodie Woodruff, is to highlight the assumed self-interest in trade, and potential benefits of mutual gain.
SUBJECTS:
• Economics—specifically exchange of goods
• Free Trade and Enterprise—what are the benefits and pitfalls
OUTCOMES:
Students will:
• Understand basic economic principles.
• Understand motivations and reasons behind trade.
• Discuss concepts of free enterprise and free trade.
• Understand different economic paradigms and their effects on trade.
• Understand voluntary trade occurs only when all participating parties expect to gain.
ACADEMIC STANDARDS:
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.9-10.1
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.9-10.1.C
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.9-10.1
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.9-10.6
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.11-12.1
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.11-12.1
• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.11-12.6
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 27, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
Categories & Grades
- Business and finance / Business economics
- Business and finance / International business
- Citizenship / Global issues
- Cross-curricular topics / Material world
- Personal, social and health education / World of work
- Understanding the world / People and communities
- Understanding the world / The World
