In this interactive, experience-based entrepreneurship exercise students learn basic economic principles related to trade. The purpose of this activity, developed by Allen Distinguished Educator Jodie Woodruff, is to highlight the assumed self-interest in trade, and potential benefits of mutual gain.



SUBJECTS:



• Economics—specifically exchange of goods

• Free Trade and Enterprise—what are the benefits and pitfalls



OUTCOMES:



Students will:

• Understand basic economic principles.

• Understand motivations and reasons behind trade.

• Discuss concepts of free enterprise and free trade.

• Understand different economic paradigms and their effects on trade.

• Understand voluntary trade occurs only when all participating parties expect to gain.



ACADEMIC STANDARDS:



• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.9-10.1

• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.9-10.1.C

• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.9-10.1

• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.9-10.6

• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.SL.11-12.1

• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.11-12.1

• CCSS.ELA-LITERACY.L.11-12.6