This is a zebra-themed set of positive-language rules that your music class can SING using Curwen hand signs (displayed in Boomwhacker colors! Have classes create 1-pitch ostinati for each rule!



It's a great tool for teaching the major scale and can be used in a variety of ways. Use them as back to school vocal warm-ups! Hang them vertically to show the direction of the notes!



Included are activity ideas, 8 rules for each note of the major scale, two different spellings for sol/so.



I've also included the pages without the rules incase you would like to create your own rules!



The rules reinforce the following:

Active listening

Treating materials with care

Raising hands to speak

Doing your best

Following directions

Kindness

Respect

Teamwork

And Confidence!