This is a zebra-themed set of positive-language rules that your music class can SING using Curwen hand signs (displayed in Boomwhacker colors! Have classes create 1-pitch ostinati for each rule!
It's a great tool for teaching the major scale and can be used in a variety of ways. Use them as back to school vocal warm-ups! Hang them vertically to show the direction of the notes!
Included are activity ideas, 8 rules for each note of the major scale, two different spellings for sol/so.
I've also included the pages without the rules incase you would like to create your own rules!
The rules reinforce the following:
Active listening
Treating materials with care
Raising hands to speak
Doing your best
Following directions
Kindness
Respect
Teamwork
And Confidence!
Created: Jul 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
