This is a vintage-blue set of positive-language rules that your music class can SING using Curwen hand signs (displayed in Boomwhacker colors! Have classes create 1-pitch ostinati for each rule!

It's a great tool for teaching the major scale and can be used in a variety of ways. Use them as back to school vocal warm-ups! Hang them vertically to show the direction of the notes!

Included are activity ideas, 8 rules for each note of the major scale, two different spellings for sol/so.

I've also included the pages without the rules incase you would like to create your own rules!

The rules reinforce the following:
Active Listening
Treating materials with care
Raising hands to speak
Doing your best
Following directions
Kindness
Respect
Teamwork
And Confidence!

