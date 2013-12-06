Cambridge University Library and the National Maritime Museum have digitised the Board of Longitude archive. The archive will available online at https://cudl.lib.cam.ac.uk/collection... from 18th July 2013.
This is the final film in the series and tells the story of how the Nautical Almanac was produced thanks to work of a band of human computers. This publication helped sailors find their position at sea.

Free

Go to filesSave for later

About this resource

Info

Created: Dec 6, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Report a problem

Categories & Grades