". . . Cause you know sometimes words have two meanings."

-Stairway to Heaven (Led Zeppelin)



I love searching for the connotative or "unsaid" meaning in words. That's why in many of my learning guides, I incorporate music to search for deeper meanings in the written word. This aspect is the basis for this simple lesson guide, Making Inferences with Implicit vs. Explicit Text.



The basic premise is that I wrote nine short fictional narrative texts. However, they are very ambiguous, encouraging the students to critically think about what may be going on (i.e what's said explicitly as opposed to what may be implied.) After the nine texts, there are three video clips (embedded from my YouTube channel) from games I've played and recorded. The students apply their critical thinking skills in the same manner as the narrative text process, but they are listening and viewing as opposed to just reading.



Note: Two of the video clips come from games that are rated M (for Mature). However, I’ve edited these clips down to simple and short narratives, which do not have language, fighting, etc. As always, the teacher should watch the clip before showing to make sure they are comfortable with the content.



A cool component included (if the teacher wishes to do so) is an editable link to my shared OneNote page. Here the teacher (or students) can add some of their inferences from the activities. What's cool is that over time, teachers and students can view other student's inferences from all over. OneNote is a phenomenal Microsoft interactive application, which allows for collaboration and much more.



→ The way I conduct the process in my classroom is as follows:



Step 1: Watch the embedded text video clip to provide background knowledge.



Step 2: Give a print out (or have students copy) the text basics notes.



Step 3: Have students read the small narrative text story.



Step 4: Students fill out correlating graphic organizer.



Note: The next steps are up to the teacher, if they’d like to pursue the OneNote portion.



Step 5: Students get in groups (3 - 4) to discuss their graphic organizer responses.



Step 6: Students conduct a multi-vote within their group for their favorite inference from

their group meeting.



Step 7: Groups copy and hand in their chosen inference to the teacher.



Step 8: Teacher opens up the shared OneNote link to type in the chosen inferences.



Step 9: Have the students complete the video text activities.



Step 10: Students complete the three formative assessment activities.



