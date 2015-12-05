As with any teacher, you're always looking for a way to make learning fun, relevant, and come to life. When June rolls around, I know it's time for me to bring out my "greatest hits" to keep the student's engaged in learning, when their minds are on Summer vacation! For the past few years, I've ended our 8th grade English class with the topic of Titanic.
For whatever reason, this topic grabs their attention like no other. It is a part of history that time will never erase. To teach the students on some of the facets regarding Titanic, they work through various visible learning activities related to the lore, history, and concepts of Titanic.
While these activities aren’t your run-of-the-mill worksheet handouts; they will certainly allow one’s students to think on much higher and analytical levels, providing a deeper learning experience. There's even an Augmented Reality Activity where your students (and you) can interact like never before. Simply download the free "Layer" application and watch the magic happen!
Included in the Unit:
3: Terms of Use
4: About
5 - 8: Core Standards Met
9 - 13: Zoom In
14: The Gist
15 - 18: Upon Further Inspection
19 - 21: 3-2-1
22 - 24: See, Think, Wonder
25 - 26: The Explanation Game
27 - 28: What Makes You Say That?
29 - 30: Circle of Viewpoints
31 - 32: Compass Points
33 - 34: Four Square
35 - 39: Step Inside
40 - 41: CSI (Color, Symbol, Image)
42 - 44: Famous Last Words
45 - 51: Augmented Reality
52 - 54: The Lifeboat Conundrum
55: One Last Look - Compare/Contrast
56 - 65: Final Project Ideas
66: References
