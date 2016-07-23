An expanded and updated version of my popular "Malcolm X Movie Questions," also available on this website.


FEATURES OF THIS EXPANDED EDITION OF MALCOLM X MOVIE WORKSHEETS:

--70 Questions to help students track key information presented in the Spike Lee movie Malcolm X starring Denzel Washington.
--Beautifully formatted student worksheets designed to minimize paper use
--All Questions presented in two formats: both multiple choice and open-ended
--Full answer keys provided for both multiple choice and open-ended question versions
--Essay topic sheet: Six topics that will encourage students to analyze, synthesize, and draw their own conclusions about this period in U.S. history
--Research project sheet: Seven project ideas to encourage discovery learning about various topics that arise in the film


ABOUT SPIKE LEE'S MALCOLM X MOVIE

Malcolm X is an excellent movie for U.S. history classes. It covers the major topics of Civil Rights struggle, African American leaders, Black Nationalism, and the era of the 1960s.

