An expanded and updated version of my popular "Malcolm X Movie Questions," also available on this website.
FEATURES OF THIS EXPANDED EDITION OF MALCOLM X MOVIE WORKSHEETS:
--70 Questions to help students track key information presented in the Spike Lee movie Malcolm X starring Denzel Washington.
--Beautifully formatted student worksheets designed to minimize paper use
--All Questions presented in two formats: both multiple choice and open-ended
--Full answer keys provided for both multiple choice and open-ended question versions
--Essay topic sheet: Six topics that will encourage students to analyze, synthesize, and draw their own conclusions about this period in U.S. history
--Research project sheet: Seven project ideas to encourage discovery learning about various topics that arise in the film
ABOUT SPIKE LEE'S MALCOLM X MOVIE
Malcolm X is an excellent movie for U.S. history classes. It covers the major topics of Civil Rights struggle, African American leaders, Black Nationalism, and the era of the 1960s.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school.
Categories & Grades
- Citizenship / Democracy and government
- Citizenship / Rights and responsibilites
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Social history
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Suffrage and civil rights
- History / Thematic and breadth studies
- History / Thematic and breadth studies / Cultural history
