This ready to use Mapping Louisiana's Geography Activity will give students an 13 step guided mapping activity about Louisiana's economy at the turn of the 20th century. All students need to complete the assignment is a Louisiana History Textbook, Atlas OR the internet. This is a great activity to leave with a substitute, since it requires only a textbook, crayons and no prep!
Included is the 13 step Mapping Louisiana's Turn of the 20th Century Economy handout and an outline parish map which is included. The 13 step handout also serves as a grade sheet/checklist for easy grading and assessment!
Created: Jun 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
