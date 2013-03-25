Marc Chagall, his sourced artist quotes on painting art & his life story. His collected quotes give important information to students and older pupils about his characteristic way of creation and fantasy. But also for teachers in art education it is useful material; they can read and learn from Chagall himself about his artistic life, by his quotes and life stories.



Chagall was a Russian-born painter living in the Jewish Russian city Vitebsk. There he lived a Jewish life, which became the source for all his later art. Because most of his paintings show the Jewish life (a.o. the famous painting The Fiddler’) from his Russian youth.



Chagall’s quotes cover his Russian years, with his future wife Bella, but also his stay in Paris and later his artistic life in America.

Chagall always painted representational and poetical. Picasso adored his fantasy and his way of story-telling in painting pictures.



- editor, Fons Heijnsbroek