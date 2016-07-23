Marcus Garvey Crossword Puzzle Review will help students solidify their knowledge of this key figure from the era of the Harlem Renaissance. Students will build on what they already know and integrate new information into prior learning, even as they're having fun with an engaging puzzle activity!



IDEAL FOR:

Reviewing before a test or quiz

Homework that goes beyond the text

Substitute lesson plans

Outside research on the topic



WHAT THIS MARCUS GARVEY CROSSWORD PUZZLE INCLUDES:



--28 Terms and 28 clues covering key facts about the biography and political ideology of this Pan-Africanism / Black Nationalist leader

--Puzzle Page with Word Bank for a Basic Level Activity

--Puzzle Page without Word Bank for an Advanced Level Activity

--Large Format Versions of Puzzle, Clues, and Word Bank

--Both Decorated and "Plain Format" versions of all pages to suit teacher preferences

--Solution Page





WORD BANK / ANSWERS USED IN THIS MARCUS GARVEY PUZZLE ACTIVITY:



• Artists

• Black Nationalism

• Black Star Line

• Communism

• Coolidge

• Deportation

• Five Years

• Garveyism

• George Tyler

• Jamaica

• Jamaican

• J Edgar Hoover

• Liberia

• London

• Mail fraud

• Marcus Garvey

• Martin Luther King Jr

• Negro World

• Obama

• One aim, one god, one,destiny

• Pan Africanism

• People's Political Party

• Petition of the Negro Race

• SS Frederick Douglass

• Ghana

• Tuskegee Institute

• Universal Negro Improvement Association

• WEB DuBois





TEACHER CONVENIENCE FEATURES



The packet contains two puzzle pages where everything fits on a single side of a sheet of paper, but in this format, the text is rather small. To assist teachers whose students would prefer a larger font, this Marcus Garvey Crossword Puzzle Packet also includes large format pages.



A complete puzzle with clues or with word bank and clues fits on two pages in the large-format version.



In addition, this puzzle pack contains both beautifully decorated puzzle grids and plain format puzzle grids so teachers can choose the one that is the best fit for their students.