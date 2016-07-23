Marcus Garvey Crossword Puzzle Review will help students solidify their knowledge of this key figure from the era of the Harlem Renaissance. Students will build on what they already know and integrate new information into prior learning, even as they're having fun with an engaging puzzle activity!
IDEAL FOR:
Reviewing before a test or quiz
Homework that goes beyond the text
Substitute lesson plans
Outside research on the topic
WHAT THIS MARCUS GARVEY CROSSWORD PUZZLE INCLUDES:
--28 Terms and 28 clues covering key facts about the biography and political ideology of this Pan-Africanism / Black Nationalist leader
--Puzzle Page with Word Bank for a Basic Level Activity
--Puzzle Page without Word Bank for an Advanced Level Activity
--Large Format Versions of Puzzle, Clues, and Word Bank
--Both Decorated and "Plain Format" versions of all pages to suit teacher preferences
--Solution Page
WORD BANK / ANSWERS USED IN THIS MARCUS GARVEY PUZZLE ACTIVITY:
• Artists
• Black Nationalism
• Black Star Line
• Communism
• Coolidge
• Deportation
• Five Years
• Garveyism
• George Tyler
• Jamaica
• Jamaican
• J Edgar Hoover
• Liberia
• London
• Mail fraud
• Marcus Garvey
• Martin Luther King Jr
• Negro World
• Obama
• One aim, one god, one,destiny
• Pan Africanism
• People's Political Party
• Petition of the Negro Race
• SS Frederick Douglass
• Ghana
• Tuskegee Institute
• Universal Negro Improvement Association
• WEB DuBois
TEACHER CONVENIENCE FEATURES
The packet contains two puzzle pages where everything fits on a single side of a sheet of paper, but in this format, the text is rather small. To assist teachers whose students would prefer a larger font, this Marcus Garvey Crossword Puzzle Packet also includes large format pages.
A complete puzzle with clues or with word bank and clues fits on two pages in the large-format version.
In addition, this puzzle pack contains both beautifully decorated puzzle grids and plain format puzzle grids so teachers can choose the one that is the best fit for their students.
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 23, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Categories & Grades
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Interwar years (1918-1939)
- History / Contemporary history (1901 – Present Day) / Suffrage and civil rights
- History / Thematic and breadth studies
- History / Thematic and breadth studies / Cultural history
- History / Thematic and breadth studies / Personal history
Other resources by this author
America the Story of US Episode 10 Quiz and Worksheet: World War II
- (0)
- $2.59
America the Story of US Episode 3 Quiz and Worksheet: Westward!
- (0)
- $2.59
America the Story of US Episode 2 Quiz and Worksheet: "Revolution"
- (0)
- $2.59
Popular paid resources
Nazi Propaganda
- (16)
- $2.82
Paper 2 OCR revision. History B Modern world
- (10)
- $5.06
OCR paper 2 Britain 1890-1918. Paper 2. History B Modern World History
- (8)
- $5.06
New resources
Edexcel 9-1 GCSE - Weimar and Nazi Germany Revision Guide
- (2)
- $14.09
Timeline for the Socialist revolution - 'Spartacus Revolt' - Germany 1918-1919
- (1)
- FREE
iGCSE Germany (1919-1943) Depth Study Powerpoint
- (1)
- FREE
Updated resources
U.S. History: Examining Both Sides of the Scopes "Monkey" Trial Activity
- (0)
- $2.00
Anne Frank Bundle
- 8 Resources
- $19.72
Adolf Hitler Crossword
- (0)
- $4.23