In this video by the Zoological Society of London we watch as Choc and Chip and Humbug and Mint join mara, wallabies and muntjac deer which have access to much of the zoo's 600 acres and can be seen all over the park.

The mischievous marmosets have already been spotted enjoying themselves clambering onto the roof of their enclosure, playing on fences and running along rope branches and, as the weather becomes warmer, the family will increasingly be found in the trees above visitors&' heads.