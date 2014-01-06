Marsden Hartley, the American painter in his quotes on painting art, life & religion. Collected for students and older pupils; but also for teachers in art education; Hartley's quotes from the artist himself describe the relation between his art and religion.



Marsden Hartley was a famous artist in American Modernism; he traveled and painted a lot in Europe, in the 1910's as a young painter. So he became closely connected with the European artists - the art of Cezanne and the German Blue Rider artists like Kandinsky and Franz Marc. Landscape was his favourite subject and Cézanne was his great inspiration. Together with William Blake and Emerson's writings, because of their spiritual focus, and Hartley's love for poetry which he wrote himself.



As an American modernist painter Hartley felt strongly connected to European Expressionism, however the word itself he could not stand any more, rejecting all intellectual talk about creating art.... Many of Hartley's artist quotes here are taken from his letters ( a lot he wrote to his art-dealer Stieglitz) and his religious art essays and poetry.



On Wikipedia you can find good biography facts of the American colorful artist.

For Wikiart I advise you to view the art-images of his painting art in a chronological order. Because chronologically the images become real visual quotes, explaining a lot; they illustrate very clearly the start, developments and ending - including all moves and changes - of Hartley's art.



- editor, Fons Heijnsbroek