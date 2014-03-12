In this video from the BBC we travel to Murlough Nature Reserve, which has beautiful views. Its 5,000 year old sand dunes are home to diverse plants and animals. It was Northern Ireland's first national nature reserve and to many remains its finest.

One of its star attractions is the marsh fritillary butterfly – a sort of Persian rug with wings. At Murlough parts of the reserve are specially managed just for them and their caterpillars. The butterfly climbs on to Chris Packham&'s finger.