Here is an 8.5" x 11" activity sheet for Martin Luther King, Jr.

It asks the students to:
1. Sketch MLK
2. Use the calendar to determine the date of the holiday
3. Figure out how long it has been a holiday
4. List 3 important facts
5. Illustrate and define a vocabulary word
6. Name and give an example of a character trait
7. List some Fast Facts about MLK, Jr.
8. Find and write a famous quote.
9. Write their Sources.

Students can add their own decorative touches to it after they fill it out. Great for a literacy center!

Created: Jan 4, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

