Here is an 8.5" x 11" activity sheet for Martin Luther King, Jr.



It asks the students to:

1. Sketch MLK

2. Use the calendar to determine the date of the holiday

3. Figure out how long it has been a holiday

4. List 3 important facts

5. Illustrate and define a vocabulary word

6. Name and give an example of a character trait

7. List some Fast Facts about MLK, Jr.

8. Find and write a famous quote.

9. Write their Sources.



Students can add their own decorative touches to it after they fill it out. Great for a literacy center!