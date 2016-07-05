Math Clip Cards - Numbers to 10 - Back to School theme - builds Counting and Cardinality skills.



Great for PreK, Kindergarten and 1st grade math centers, morning work, early finishers, home-school activity bags, and assessments.



Students count the objects on the card, then clip their answer using a clothespin. No more worksheets...the kids will love this hands-on center activity. Using the clothespins also help build fine motor skills :)



CONTENTS

Directions

19 Counting Clip cards. (Full color)

1 Title Card for labeling when storing

Directions