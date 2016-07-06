Math Clip Cards Numbers to 10 - Halloween - builds Counting and Cardinality skills.
Great for PreK, Kindergarten and 1st grade math centers, morning work, early finishers, home-school activity bags, and assessments.
Students count the objects on the card, then clip their answer using a clothespin. No more worksheets...the kids will love this hands-on center activity.
CONTENTS
Directions
19 Counting Clip cards. (Full color) (4 cards on a page)
1 Title Card for labeling when storing
About this resource
Info
Created: Jul 6, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
