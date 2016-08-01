This resource provides a year long math curriculum that focuses on building academics skilsl. The curriculum is structured, visually based, breaks down larger skills into manageable steps, embeds assessments, and utilizes data based decision making.



There are 8 Units included plus a review unit! Each unit includes:

- a pre-test and post-test

- grading rubric with data based decision making component

- anchor chart

- 20 activities



Grade 1 focuses on teaching basic skills. The skills included in this unit are:

- counting and number words 1-20

- adding 0-10

- odd and even numbers

- coin identification and value

- time to the hour and half hour

- counting by 2s, 5s, and 10s

- tallies 1-12

- dollar identification and value

- easy coin combinations

- irregular patterns



This curriculum is designed to use one activity per day. Your math instruction for the entire year is planned! Over 180+ activities included.



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.1.NBT.A.1

CCSS.1.NBT.C.4

CCSS.1.NBT.B.3

CCSS.1.OA.A.1

CCSS.1.OA.C.5