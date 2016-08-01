This is a year-long math resource that focuses on building basic skills. The curriculum is structured, visually based, breaks down larger skills into manageable steps, embeds assessments, and utilizes data based decision making. Each unit includes a corresponding anchor chart. This can be used as morning work, homework, an assessment, or guided practice! Over 180+ activities included.



There are 8 Units included plus a review unit! Each unit includes:

- a pre-test and post-test

- grading rubric with data based decision making component

- anchor chart

- 20 activities



The skills included in this unit are:

- number identification and counting 1-10

- shapes

- big and little identification

- simple and complex patterns

- penny, nickel, dime, and quarter identification of value and name

- more and less

- number words 1-10



This resource is aligned to Kindergarten CCSS. Each page is provides specific CCSS alignment for easy lesson planning!



Also included in this resources:

- 2 types of lesson plan templates

- detailed curriculum map

- 2 types of data sheets





US Standards addressed:

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.A.2

Count forward beginning from a given number within the known sequence (instead of having to begin at 1).



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.A.3

Write numbers from 0 to 20. Represent a number of objects with a written numeral 0-20 (with 0 representing a count of no objects).



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.4

Understand the relationship between numbers and quantities; connect counting to cardinality.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.CC.B.5

Count to answer "how many?" questions about as many as 20 things arranged in a line, a rectangular array, or a circle, or as many as 10 things in a scattered configuration; given a number from 1-20, count out that many objects.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.G.A.2

Correctly name shapes regardless of their orientations or overall size.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.A.2

Directly compare two objects with a measurable attribute in common, to see which object has "more of"/"less of" the attribute, and describe the difference. For example, directly compare the heights of two children and describe one child as taller/shorter.



Instructions for setup are included. The adapted book is labeled specifically with the CCSS addressed for easy use during lesson planning! Also aligned for Teaching Strategies Creative Curriculum.