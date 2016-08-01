This resource provides a year long math curriculum that focuses on building advanced academics skilsl. The curriculum is structured, visually based, breaks down larger skills into manageable steps, embeds assessments, and utilizes data based decision making.



There are 8 Units included plus a review unit! Each unit includes:

- a pre-test and post-test

- grading rubric with data based decision making component

- anchor chart

- 20 activities



Grade 2 focuses on teaching basic skills. The skills included in this unit are:

- single digit addition and subtraction

- double digit addition with and without regrouping

- double digit subtraction with and without regrouping

- time to the quarter hour and five minute

- more and less than symbols

- coin combinations

- writing 3 and 4 digit numbers

- easy fractions

- dollar up rounding

- enough and not enough with money

- addition and subtraction word problems

- missing numbers

- making change with money

- time and money word problems

- heavy and light



This curriculum is designed to use one activity per day. Your math instruction for the entire year is planned! Over 180+ activities included.



Also included in this resources:

- 2 types of lesson plan templates

- detailed curriculum map

- 2 types of data sheets



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.2.OA.A.1

CCSS.2.OA.B.2

CCSS.2.MD.C.7

CCSS.2.MD.C.8

CCSS.2.NBT.A.1

CCSS.2.NBT.A.3

CCSS.2.NBT.A.4

CCSS.2.G.A.3