Ahoy, maties! If you are viewing this product then you already know that task cards are great for center time, partner activities, or as independent enrichment. I love to use them as review before a test, or as a quick assessment tool, too. However you use them, kids love them.
This task card set has the added twist that the answers to the questions will be used to reveal the answer to 4 funny coded pirate jokes! My students love this, and it made it very quick and easy for me to check.
I used these task cards as a fun way to review before our spring benchmark test. They review a variety common core math skills covered over most of the year. There are questions related to: number sense, fractions, decimals, geometry, and more. For this reason, it would also work well for a review before state testing or other cumulative tests.
Thanks for viewing and I hope you and your students enjoy them!
What’s Included:
• 32 Task Cards - Color
• 32 Task Cards - Low ink version
• Answer Document (3 variations for showing work)
• Answer Key
