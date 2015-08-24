Mastering Multiplication Facts can be a difficult thing for our students. Learning facts can become boring and uninspiring. Well, NOT ANY MORE! WAHOO!



You may have seen or purchased one of my many other dodecahedron kits, but this one comes with a twist and a LOT of extras! This kit is designed to be a award and tracking system for learning multiplication facts.



How it works:

*Students demonstrate mastery of a times table such as their 2's. (Challenge "tests" are included, but this works with ANY math facts system)

*Once a student shows mastery, they are presented with a circle certificate of completion, signed by you.

*The student then colors and cuts out their certificate and adds it to his/her collection (suggestions and instructions for this included).

*When a student has mastered his/her facts from 2-12's, they will be able to construct a dodecahedron with their certificates.



Students are going to love watching their achievement take shape into a geometrical wonder and will feel pride knowing they have mastered their math facts.



Included in this 39 page kit is:

-Teacher Directions, Suggestions

-Teacher Tracking Sheet

-Student Tracking Sheet

-12 Achievement Circles- One for each number 2-12)

-13 Challenge Sheets (Each with 35 facts to solve)



Let's take the learning off the page and put it in the students' hands.



Want to see it in action? Check out this blog post my Miss Math Dork (it also includes a tutorial on how to put the project together). Click HERE to check it out!



Happy Mastering and Creating-

Mr. Hughes



