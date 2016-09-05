Math Journal Prompts with Presidents is a packet of 10 math journal prompts with a US Presidents theme. These are perfect for students in the kindergarten or 1st grade. All you need to do is cut out the prompts and your students can paste them into their math journal. The prompt is printed multiple times on one sheet for ease of printing and organizing your class. Just print out as many as you need.

The different skills covered in the packet are:

number writing
time line
measurements
dates
addition
subtraction
higher level thinking
money
comparison

All artwork is original and created by myself.

