This resource provides a year long math curriculum that focuses on building basic skilsl. The curriculum is structured, visually based, breaks down larger skills into manageable steps, embeds assessments, and utilizes data based decision making.



There are 8 Units included plus a review unit! Each unit includes:

- a pre-test and post-test

- grading rubric with data based decision making component

- anchor chart

- 20 activities



Level 1 focuses on teaching basic skills. The skills included in this unit are:

- number identification and counting 1-10

- shapes

- big and little identification

- simple and complex patterns

- penny, nickel, dime, and quarter identification of value and name

- more and less

- number words 1-10



This curriculum is designed to use one activity per day. Your math instruction for the entire year is planned! Over 180+ activities included.



Also included in this resources:

- 2 types of lesson plan templates

- detailed curriculum map

- 2 types of data sheets



Product includes American, British, Canadian, and Australian versions in a zip file. Euro version coming soon!