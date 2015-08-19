Do trade books have a place in today’s mathematics classroom? Yes!
Incorporating literature into the mathematics classroom at any level can increase student engagement, can make mathematics come alive as well as have meaning, and can help to differentiate instruction as well as support ELL/ESL students. Present mathematics in a way that will make mathematics more accessible and understandable for students at all levels.
This resource contains nine suggested activities to engage students AS YOU READ, for students to experience BEING A MATHEMATICIAN, and provide students authentic OPPORTUNITIES FOR WRITING. The suggested activities can be adapted for large or small groups, centers, learning stations and for intervention. The Life of Fibonacci is A MUST HAVE book for all teachers and is NOT included in this download.
This resource is good for students with language-based learning deficiencies. We'd like to hear about your experience with our resources. Just give it a star rating then tell us what you think, simple as that!
Created: Aug 19, 2015
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
