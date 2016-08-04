Area, Perimeter and ratio with Mondrian is a set of seven activities for students to explore area, perimeter and ratio.

- Students are introduced to the artwork of Piet Mondrian and then create their own Mondrian style artwork which they use as the basis for exploring area, perimeter and ratio.

- Students use their artwork to calculate perimeter, area and ratio. They play with the impact of changing the scale and colors on ratio.

- Students identify ways to increase the ratio of colors by set amounts. They change ratios and areas through different colors and even calculate area and ratios for the whole classes set of drawings.

- These activities can be used as a whole class or set up as sequential projects at math activity stations. Excellent for differentiation and sparking interest into the complexity of mathematics.



This detailed guide includes:

- Complete teacher’s guide for 2 weeks of 45 minute lessons

- 20 pages of ready-to-use Student Handouts

- A complete list of materials

- A presentation on the work of Piet Mondrian and accompanying informational text





Skills Developed in this lesson:

- Students will understand the concept of a ratio and use ratio language to describe the ratio relationship between two quantities (CCSS.MATH.RP.A)

- Students will recognize and represent rational relationships between quantities (CCSS.MATH.RP.A.)

- Students will apply area and perimeter formulas to real world and mathematical problems (CCSS.MATH.MD.A.)

- Students will explore rational relationships through multiple activities.



