Math Quest Location Labels is a free set of locations to print to accompany your use of any of the math quest products. You can print one set of location labels, and then post the appropriate labels for the quest you are conducting during the class. The appropriate clues can be placed under the labels
If your students like the math detectives and treasure hunt series, they will love the quests!
Current math quests include:
- Volume and Surface Area of cones and Cylinders: math Quest
- Trigonometric functions: Mixed review math quest
- Quadratic Equations: Mixed Review Math Quest
You can download location labels to go with this product for free here.
This purchase is for one teacher only. This resource is not to be shared with colleagues or used by an entire grade level, school, or district without purchasing the proper number of licenses. If you are interested in a site license, please contact me for a quote at docrunning@kulikuli.net. This resource may not be uploaded to the internet in any form, including classroom/personal websites or network drives.
