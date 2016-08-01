Make math fun and engaging with these hands-on math sorts - even when working on basic skills. This packet has 3 types of sorts: counting, big/little, and number identification. Students sort pieces that count up to a certain number, sort big items and small items, and sort by number.
These activities are great for teacher directed instructional time, independent work, or RTI. This is a great way to go beyond basic velcro matching while still having a hands-on activity.
Students benefit from learning academic concepts in a hands-on way. These tasks will help master and generalize essential math skills.
US Standards addressed:
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.NBT.A.1
Compose and decompose numbers from 11 to 19 into ten ones and some further ones, e.g., by using objects or drawings, and record each composition or decomposition by a drawing or equation (such as 18 = 10 + 8); understand that these numbers are composed of ten ones and one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, or nine ones.
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.B.3
Classify objects into given categories; count the numbers of objects in each category and sort the categories by count.1
CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.A.2
Directly compare two objects with a measurable attribute in common, to see which object has "more of"/"less of" the attribute, and describe the difference.
About this resource
Info
Created: Aug 1, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
