Make math fun and engaging with these hands-on math sorts - even when working on basic skills. This packet has 3 types of sorts: counting, big/little, and number identification. Students sort pieces that count up to a certain number, sort big items and small items, and sort by number.



These activities are great for teacher directed instructional time, independent work, or RTI. This is a great way to go beyond basic velcro matching while still having a hands-on activity.

Students benefit from learning academic concepts in a hands-on way. These tasks will help master and generalize essential math skills.



US Standards addressed:

CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.NBT.A.1

Compose and decompose numbers from 11 to 19 into ten ones and some further ones, e.g., by using objects or drawings, and record each composition or decomposition by a drawing or equation (such as 18 = 10 + 8); understand that these numbers are composed of ten ones and one, two, three, four, five, six, seven, eight, or nine ones.



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.B.3

Classify objects into given categories; count the numbers of objects in each category and sort the categories by count.1



CCSS.MATH.CONTENT.K.MD.A.2

Directly compare two objects with a measurable attribute in common, to see which object has "more of"/"less of" the attribute, and describe the difference.