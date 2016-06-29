Summer Fun Addition to 10 Task Cards and Recording Sheet makes a perfect math center! These 15 summertime task cards are bright, colorful, and excellent for practicing math facts in Operations and Algebraic Thinking.



Great for Kindergarten and 1st grade (year one) SCOOT, math centers, read and write the room, early finishers, home-school activity bags, and assessments.



Students add the sets of objects on the card, then write their answer on the recording sheet. A number line is on the recording sheet to as a visual intervention to those who need it. Answer sheet included!



CONTENTS

Directions

15 Addition to 10 task cards.

1 Title Card for labeling when storing or putting on a binder ring.

1 Student recording sheet (blackline master)

1 Teacher answer sheet

