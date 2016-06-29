Ocean Themed Addition to 20 Task Cards and Recording Sheet makes a perfect math center! These Ocean addition task cards are bright, colorful, and excellent for building fluency in math facts: Operations and Algebraic Thinking.

Great for 1st and 2nd grade SCOOT activities, math centers, read and write the room, morning work, early finishers, home-school activity bags, and assessments. Can also be used for a "challenge" activity in kindergarten.

Students solve the number sentence on each card, then write their answer on the recording sheet. A 0-20 number line is on the recording sheet to as a visual intervention to those who need it. Answer sheet included!

CONTENTS
Directions
15 Addition to 20 Ocean Themed task cards.
1 Title Card for labeling when storing or putting on a binder ring.
1 Student recording sheet (blackline master)
1 Teacher answer sheet

$3.00

Buy nowSave for later
  • 1.jpg
  • 2.jpg
  • 3.jpg
  • preview.jpg
  • Ocean-Addition-to-20-Task-Cards.pdf

About this resource

Info

Created: Jun 29, 2016

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

Assessment

jpg, 173 KB

1

Game

jpg, 171 KB

2

Resource for Centers

jpg, 143 KB

3

Report a problem

By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details

Categories & Grades