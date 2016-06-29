These bright and colorful Math Task Cards are excellent for building Counting and Cardinality skills: numbers to 10. Great for PreK and Kindergarten, students count "how many" objects on each card, and write the number on their recording sheet.

Many uses for these cards, including math centers, morning work activities, early finishers, home-school activity bags, SCOOT around the room activities, BUILD math, and assessments.

CONTENTS
Directions
10 Task cards for Counting "How Many" number sets to 10
1 Title Card for labeling when storing or putting on a binder ring.
1 Student recording sheet.
1 Teacher answer sheet

