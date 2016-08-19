Math Vocabulary - 4th Grade Math Solve and Search
Are your students struggling with all those crazy math vocabulary words? Solve and Search is just what you need!
Students must USE the vocabulary word to SOLVE a problem, and then they SEARCH for the word in the puzzle box! Better yet, we are providing TWO versions of each of the 5 Solve and Searches so differentiation is a breeze! Version A provides NO hints, Version B provides a word bank for students to choose from!
These Solve and Searches ARE aligned to the CCSS, but work for ANY math program, and there are many ways to use them- assessments, fast-finishers, partner work, centers, and more!
Happy Solving and Searching-
John, Created by MrHughes
Includes:
-5 Pages of Solve and Search Puzzles (Version A and B)
-Answer Key for each Solve and Search
-Teacher Directions and Suggestions
Key Words: 4th grade, math, math vocabulary, common core, CCSS, games, puzzle, word search, word problems, story problems
© Created by MrHughes. Use for a single classroom and/or teacher. Additional copies must be purchased if you plan to share with other teachers. No part of this resource maybe posted on a blog (personal or commercial), webpage/site, server, or other location that is accessible by multiple people without express written permission from the copyright owner. Violations of this notice are subject to the penalties of the Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA).
Created: Aug 19, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
