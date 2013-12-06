Newton Institute Web Seminars: newton.ac.uk/webseminars
Distributed protocols for peer to peer file sharing, streaming video, and video on demand have revolutionised the way the majority of information is conveyed over the Internet. The peers are millions of computers, acting as both clients and servers, downloading and uploading information. Information to be shared is broken into chunks, and the chunks are traded among peers in the network.

Created: Dec 6, 2013

Updated: Feb 22, 2018

