So often students lose marks due to tiny mistakes, not mistakes in science but tiny mistakes in how they use a calculator.



This workbook will allow you to practice the most common skills needed in science exams.



Covering;

-mean averages

-anomalies

-range and interval

-rounding and significant figures

-standard form

-fractions and decimals



Each section has ten questions (and answers) and an assessment at the end of the book



UPDATED; 13.05.16

Minor corrections to significant figures section, and answers.

More pictures added as per request from TES user.