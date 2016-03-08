So often students lose marks due to tiny mistakes, not mistakes in science but tiny mistakes in how they use a calculator.
This workbook will allow you to practice the most common skills needed in science exams.
Covering;
-mean averages
-anomalies
-range and interval
-rounding and significant figures
-standard form
-fractions and decimals
Each section has ten questions (and answers) and an assessment at the end of the book
UPDATED; 13.05.16
Minor corrections to significant figures section, and answers.
More pictures added as per request from TES user.
About this resource
Info
Created: Mar 8, 2016
Updated: Feb 22, 2018
By adding a School licence it allows you to share this resource with colleagues at your school. Without it, this resource is licensed for use only by you. Read licence details
Other resources by this author
AQA - 2018 predicted papers - DISCOUNT BUNDLE
- 8 Resources
- $9.86
75 Long Answer Questions in GCSE Science (9-1 spec)
- (0)
- $7.04
AQA C1 predicted 2017 exam paper for revision (science and chemistry) paper 1. Inc Answers
- (1)
- $4.23
Popular paid resources
DIRT Worksheet (A3 Double-Sided)
- (16)
- $7.03
KS3 Physics - Electricity Resource Pack, Ciruits, Current, Voltage, Electric Components
- (52)
- $7.04
AQA Trilogy revision bundle all papers 1-6
- 6 Resources
- $28.17
New resources
Science and general knowledge quiz 2017
- (1)
- FREE
Physics combined science paper 2 Roll it (dice) revision sheet!
- (1)
- FREE
Science Fun Picture Christmas Quiz
- (3)
- FREE
Updated resources
Graphing Skills Powerpoint that can be printed as an aide memoire
- (0)
- FREE
AQA 9-1 Paper 1 Key Recall Questions
- (0)
- $4.23
Paper 2 Edexcel Combined Science Core practical Revision
- (0)
- $4.23