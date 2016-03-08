So often students lose marks due to tiny mistakes, not mistakes in science but tiny mistakes in how they use a calculator.

This workbook will allow you to practice the most common skills needed in science exams.

Covering;
-mean averages
-anomalies
-range and interval
-rounding and significant figures
-standard form
-fractions and decimals

Each section has ten questions (and answers) and an assessment at the end of the book

UPDATED; 13.05.16
Minor corrections to significant figures section, and answers.
More pictures added as per request from TES user.

